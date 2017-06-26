Company launches book on weeds

A BOOK on invasive weeds in Kikori, Gulf, was launched last Thursday by ExonMobil PNG.

The company presented the publication, Exotic Plants of Kikori River Basin, to the National Agriculture Quarantine Inspection Authority (Naqia) headquarters at 6-Mile in Port Moresby.

The book covers the various exotic weeds in the area and how to manage them for the benefit of the environment, according to ExxonMobil’s environment and regulatory supervisor Laura Ann Dresser.

She said during the book launching that Pacific Islands countries have been concerned over the economic impact of weeds in the region.

“The region’s concerns are mainly towards the impacts of weeds on the food crop and cash crops as well as the posing of significant threats to forests in many parts of PNG.”

Dresser said a significant gap in weed management was the availability of information on weeds in general and how to go about managing them in PNG.

