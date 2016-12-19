Company launches campaign

TRUKAI Industries has launched a campaign through giveaways and promotions over several months to thank people who love to say “I love my Trukai”.

Trukai general manager sales and marketing Andrew Daubney, pictured, said the Trukai Industries logo which mirrored the traditional PNG-style face mask to represent the company’s pride in the country’s culture and heritage, would be for a limited time and accompanied by the “I love my Trukai” statement.

He said Trukai would return the compliment to the people of Papua New Guinea through “I love my Trukai”-related giveaways and promotions.

Daubney said prizes would be given away on Trukai’s Facebook page, plus prizes hidden in Trukai’s Roots Rice products.

He also said the company would also bring a “superstar sportsman” to the country.

Daubney said Trukai’s contribution over 46 years had contributed to the popularity of its products among Papua New Guineans.

“Even though people have more choices now when it comes to what rice brand they can feed their families, they choose our brand. Not just because they love their rice, but because they love their Trukai rice,” he said.

“So we decided to own the statement proudly.”

