Company opens branch in Lae

By NICHOLAS SIREO

BADILI Hardware has opened a new branch in Lae to cater for its customers in the Highlands, Momase and Islands regions.

Badili Hardware chairman Ashok Kumar said despite the tough economic conditions, they had invested K10 million to set up their business in Lae.

“We are committed to our customers.

“Therefore we invested about 10 million kina to set up in Lae as it is strategically located to cater for our customers from the Highlands, Mamose and Islands regions,” Kumar said.

He said they wanted to allocate resources to bring new technology, quality and affordable products to customers in Lae.

“We want to ensure that we have everything in stock to enhance customer satisfaction by providing quality and reliable hardware products to them,” he said.

Indian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea Nagendra Kumar Saxena, Morobe Governor Kelly Naru and Deputy Opposition Leader Sam Basil were among those who witnessed the opening.

Naru congratulated Badili Hardware for having confidence in setting up their business in Lae.

“Thank you for choosing Lae to set up your business as you will be able to serve many customers. Lae is attractive and centrally located for business,” Naru said.

