Company to pay cost of training

TRUKAI Industries Limited will pay for the training of 25 of its employees as police reserves, according to a memorandum of understanding signed yesterday.

The agreement signed by Police Commissioner Gari Baki and Trukai chief executive officer Greg Worthington-Eyre will see the company also paying for equipment and uniforms for the reserve police unit to be established within the company.

Baki said the initiative of having reserve police in private and public organisations was to make law and order a responsibility of everyone.

They will be appointed reservists under Trukai.

“Police reservists have all the powers given to regular members of the constabulary,” Baki said.

“Sometimes we will pull the reservists out specifically if there is need to do so when national events require for us to do that, when we need more manpower.”

Worthington-Eyre said there was a selection process for the programme. “We have been here for a long time – 47 years – and I think it’s been a long time coming,” Worthington-Eyre said.

“The agreement is a tremendous value to both organisations.

“We will make sure we select the right people because the integrity of the two organisations as they come together must be protected through as well.”

Trukai’s relationship Papua New Guinea had spanned more than 45 years, beginning on February 17, 1970.

