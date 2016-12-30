Company praises partnership

By PISAI GUMAR

RAMU Hydro Power Ltd (RHPL) has commended the Morobe government’s commitment to partner with Eastern Highlands in the development of the Ramu II project.

The Morobe government in its 2017 budget will assist the Ramu II power project under its public-private partnership concept.

The other impact projects to benefit through the partnership are the Wafi mine, Wagang fisheries wharf, Javani Industrial Park, Nadzab Airport land development and two new fish factories at Malahang.

Morobe Governor and finance chairman Kelly Naru was, however, unable to state the amount to be allocated to Ramu II hydro power project which has the potential to generate internal revenue for the two provinces.

Ramu Hydro Power Ltd director Nelson Yanding Yawising expressed gratitude to the Morobe government on behalf of the two landowner companies Korangkenu of Kapore in Obura-Wonenara (Eastern Highlands) and Yati Group in Umi-Atzera, Markham (Morobe).

Yawising said the Morobe government’s pledge was made four years after the project was initiated while Eastern Highlands Governor Julie Soso invested K500,000 in 2015 to mobilise Kapore landowners.

“Landowners have processed incorporated land groups and are into land registration,” Yawising said.

“The land will be parked into the Ramu Hydro Power Ltd as its asset.”

The Korangkenu host the water catchment area and the five kilometre pipe of the hydro project.

The Yati Group host two kilometres of pipeline into the production, water surge chambers and the turbine house which will generate an estimated 180 megawatts.

The Korangkenu and the Yati Group formed the Ramu Hydro Power Ltd company as a special purpose vehicle to execute the landowner’s interest in the project.

