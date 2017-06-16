Company records positive well-test results

EXXONMobil Corporation has recorded positive production well-test results from the Muruk 1 Sidetrack 3 well located about 21 kilometres northwest of the Hides gas field.

The company said the well successfully flowed gas at a rate of 16 million standard cubic feet per day.

“We are encouraged by these well test results and will integrate them into the ongoing resource evaluation work and potential appraisal programme in 2018,” Steve Greenlee, president of ExxonMobil exploration company said. “The success at Muruk adds to a growing resource base in Papua New Guinea, through focused exploration and ExxonMobil’s recent acquisition of InterOil.

“These high-quality resources position the PNG LNG project for a multiple-train expansion that will continue to provide a highly competitive cost of supply.”

A company statement said the well rate was constrained by test facilities which limited tests to short-flow and build-up periods. Hydrocarbon samples were collected during the production test.

The production test confirmed Muruk as a potentially significant new discovery close to the PNG LNG infrastructure. Oil Search began drilling the Muruk-1 well on Nov 2, 2016.

Petroleum prospecting license 402 covers 126,000 acres (510 square kilometres) in the PNG Highlands.

Interest owners are ExxonMobil (42.5 per cent), Oil Search Limited (37.5 per cent) and Barracuda Limited, a subsidiary of Santos Limited (20 per cent). Oil Search is the operator.

