Company says Lands okayed development

By Rebecca Kuku

A COMPANY says it developed a piece of land in Port Moresby after receiving confirmation from the Lands Department that it had satisfied all requirements.

Kitogara Limited developed the piece of land identified as Portion 2569, Granville (Koki) into a K60 million commercial property.

Project manager Daniel Hii said this in response to a statement by Lands and Physical Planning Minister Justin Tkatchenko that it was reclaimed land which would be taken back by the State to be used for recreational and public purposes.

Hii said the company had developed the land because there was no risk in developing it. He said the Lands Department and the court had confirmed the company’s position on the title.

Hii said the case was taken to court but withdrawn in 2016 after the matter between Kitogara and the department was amicably resolved in so far as the requirements of the Land Act 1996 was concerned. A requirement for the subdivision of the land was to have no ongoing court matters over the title.

“Since then, the land has also gone through a subdivision process which required approvals from the NCDC Physical Planning Board, the Lands Department Surveyor-General division, Legal division, Valuer division, Subdivision officers, ministerial approval and finally the titles division,” Hii said.

“If proper procedure had not been followed, then at least one of these divisions or departments would have rejected our application for subdivision.”

Hii said they did not see any justifiable reason why the land should be forfeited to the State, as they had already developed the 20-shop houses on the site and received approvals from relevant land authorities.

He said the subdivision process had been completed successfully prior to the new Lands minister being appointed.

“To suggest a forfeiture of a subdivided title after the creation of new titles has already been approved is contradicting the actions of the Department of Lands over the past year,” he said.

