Company sees increase in demand for hire cars

TAXI and hire car company Comfort has reported a sudden increase in demand for hire cars by individuals during the election period.

But managing director Dian Tangui told The National that there was no increase in fares and rates as a result of this rising demand.

“Our cab and hire car operation is progressing well as usual during the elections,” Tangui said.

“We have not increased our fares or rates to suit the high demand.

“The high demand for hire cars is mostly by private individuals rather than government entities during election.”

He also suggested that the Electoral Commission should have arrangements in place with regulated transport service providers to avoid payment complications after elections.

“The Electoral Commission should in future pre-arrange with only regulated transport companies for hire cars and other logistics suppliers to minimise false claims by individuals as seen in the past.”

