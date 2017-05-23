Company starts gold production

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

K92 MINING Inc has started drilling the first hole from the Kora Drive which is being developed from the Irumafimpa Mine towards the Kora Deposit in Eastern Highlands.

K92 Mining has started gold production at the Irumafimpa gold deposit, which together with the Kora gold deposit, is part of the company’s Kainantu gold project.

The company is targeting the start of production in first half of next year. It also provides the company with the ability to drill test between Irumafimpa and Kora from underground drill cuddies.

K92 chief executive officer, Ian Stalker, said: “The expansion of the high grade Kora deposit has been a goal of K92 from the first day we acquired Kainantu and the commencement of the first ever underground drill programme targeting to do so is therefore a big milestone. Kora represents the potential for exceptional size and grade.”

Consideration would be given to extending the drive beyond the mining lease 150 into the adjacent exploration lease (EL 693) which is also held by K92, to allow exploration drilling to be undertaken to potentially extend the known limit of mineralisation to the North.

Kainantu has infrastructure including underground mine development, mill processing facility, staff housing, licensed tailings pond, office space, paved access roads and reliable hydro supply via a dedicated power line.

