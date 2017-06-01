Company strives to meet social duties despite challenges

RAMU NiCo has always been actively involved in regional development through employment, staff competency training and community service engagement, a statement says.

This is despite making a loss due to the low nickel prices.

According to the statement, more than 1500 locals are currently working with Ramu NiCo through contractors and enjoying a cordial working relationship with Chinese and Western expatriates.

“The past few years have seen many qualified national staff taking key position and

promoted to management positions after their expertise and skills were recognised,” the statement said.

“In line with annual work plan set up by president Gao Yongxue earlier this year, trainings have been scheduled to ensure that those with little exposure to mining or metallurgy industry can understand and master skills required for

operating processing equipment and machineries.

“Additionally, competency trainings also compliment Ramu NiCo’s strategy on workforce up-skilling.

“Despite the current financial constraint caused by recession of international nickel market, Ramu NiCo strives to meet its social obligations.

“Since the commencement of operation, the project has been donating cash and in-kind contribution to medical services, schools and church facilities in its impacted communities

on a regular basis.”

