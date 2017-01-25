Company urged to respond to demand

By HELEN TARAWA

A VEHICLE crash victims working group is calling on the New Britain Palm Oil Company to take responsibility for the road accident that claimed 13 lives in Northern two weeks ago.

Committee chairman Charles Jasari said the seven-day deadline they had set for a compensation payment of K50m from New Britain Palm Oil Company lapsed last Thursday and no word was received.

Jasari said the company needed to take responsibility and talk to the people concerned because the accident was one of the worst in the province.

Northern people in a petition to the company demanded a K50 million compensation after an Oil Palm fruit truck and a PMV collided head-on on January 9.

“They have not come back to us and as responsible corporate citizen in this country, we hope to have a dialogue with them and find a way forward in this situation,” Jasari said.

“After the seven-day ultimate, we have no control over the people. It’s been in the news and this is unprecedented in this province with 13 dead and 16 injured.”

“The company needs to come down and talk to us, let’s find the solution to this issue and move forward and if the government can get involved through its ministers and officers responsible, all the better.

“The last thing the committee wants is animosity, anger and frustration against the company and that’s what the committee is trying to take control of.

“There are a lot of issues regarding recruitment of drivers, supervision and the conditions of the vehicles.

“We have workers, growers and everyone else to protect. Our people also need money from their oil palm projects.

“If the company doesn’t come good, our next cause of action is talk to our members of parliament.”

Meanwhile, investigations are still continuing, with the driver of the Oil Palm truck involved in the accident being arrested and detained but a crew member is still evading police.

