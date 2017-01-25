Company willing to provide timber

A TIMBER processing facility in Eastern Highlands is willing to provide timber to build homes for public servants.

The Stayer Lumber Co timber processing facility in Goroka gave K10,000 to the National Forest Authority as advance stumpage payment for the Fayantina forest plantation salvage programme in Henganofi district.

The pressure timber treatment facility in Goroka will treat timber to market standard before distributing it to build homes.

Company director Bonn Oterga said they saw the need for public housing in the province and would enter an agreement with the Eastern Highlands government to provide timber.

“There are more than enough timber resources in Eastern Highlands to build houses for public servants in the province,” he said.

Oterga thanked Governor Julie Soso for the financial support to the company to purchase timber processing equipment in Lae, China and Australia.

“Under normal circumstances, timber and poles harvested will be processed and treated at the facility before distributing to markets,” Oterga said.

“However we see there is an acute need for staff housing especially in the police force and schools infrastructures in the province.

“Eastern Highlands has more than enough timber to build houses for every public servant and school infrastructure like classrooms.

“There must be a way public servants housing problems in the province can be amicably addressed.

Like this: Like Loading...