Company wins Boroko Motor’s truck promotion

A COMPANY based in Goroka has won a truck from Boroko Motors – the prize offered in its three-month promotion.

China Wu Yi Company Limited is based in Goroka, Eastern Highlands.

The three-month promotion was for a fully-kitted Isuzu NPR truck. Boroko Motors new vehicle sales manager Steven Douglas said the promotion was the company’s way of giving back to its loyal customers.

He said it was not the first time Boroko Motors had conducted such promotions and would not be the last.

The truck comes with accessories such as seats and canvas.

The promotion ran from August to October.

Customers had to purchase an Isuzu NPR truck at any Boroko Motors branch nationwide to be eligible for the draw.

