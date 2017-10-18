Compensate water resource owners

THE water quality in Goroka has been of a very-low consumable standard for the last couple of years.

The Eastern Highlands Capital Authority is not capable of doing anything to improve water quality and safety.

I am glad that this has now caught the attention of the National Government in view of the looming APEC meeting in 2018.

It is planned to have spillover meetings from the main venue in Port Moresby to Goroka.

In the process of improving the quality of consumable water in Goroka for APEC meetings, please consider compensating the landowners in Goroka who have been very patient for a long time.

Other water resource owners in the country have been compensated.

Why not Goroka?

Frank Gamezuho

Goroka

