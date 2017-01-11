Compensation can resolve conflicts, restore peace

By DOROTHY MARK

COMPENSATION payments will resolve conflicts and restore peace, a Madang community leader says.

Kasper Kandamali, representing the Biwat and DCA communities in Madang, said this after receiving K2700 and food from the Sisiak 2 community as compensation for the killing of a Biwat man on Jan 1.

“Innocent people from Sisiak 2 contributed to our haus krai and we have great respect for them, such contribution is a true sign of peace,” Kandamali said.

He said the Biwat community would continue to assist police to search for two female and 15 male suspects alleged to have been involved in the killing.

“I appeal to the suspects to surrender to police because I know my youths, they will not stop hunting for them,” Kandamali said.

“To uphold peace and to bring matters to the law for justice, it is safe lfor the suspects to turn themselves to police.”

Madang police station commander Senior Inspector Jacob Bando confirmed that no suspect had been arrested so far.

The man was killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day in the Maprik camp at Sisiak 2.

More than 30 houses belonging to the Maprik and Wosera people were torched by the dead man’s relatives at DCA Biwat camp in retaliation for the alleged killing.

More than 200 people fled with what they could get hold of when their houses were torched and completely burnt to ashes.

The 32-year-old nab was killed when he tried to stop a fight between his in-laws from Maprik and Wosera.

Police were investigating the incident and were calling on the suspects to surrender to the law.

They had also urged the two sides to abstain from further trouble and find ways for peace.

