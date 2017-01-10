Compensation ceremony to be held in Hela

By GYNNIE KERO

A COMPENSATION ceremony will be held in Hela for 14 people killed in tribal at Komo last year, Koroba-Lake Kopiago MP Philip Undialu says.

Speaking in Port Moresby yesterday before traveling to Tari, Undialu stressed that people had to change their attitude and promote peace.

He said the province accommodated important infrastructure including the multi-billion kina PNG LNG project.

“I went to Komo on a mission recently to reconcile two warring tribes in a fight which has claimed 14 lives.

“The tribal fight went on for almost a year.

“I thank leaders of the two tribes for finally laying down arms.

“The compensation will resume in a short while.

“We expect normalcy to be restored in couple of weeks’ time, now that we have military and police in Hela.

“We have some important infrastructure in Hela.

“We must change our mentality and put up more infrastructure and schools and not fight and hide in the bush during tribal fights.

“Our New Year’s resolution for Hela, Komo especially is to establish peace and normalcy.”

Undialu urged those still holding firearms to hand them over to police during the amnesty period.

“If your family member is in possession of a firearm, send a text message to the mobile hotline that will be established to save yourself.

“We must all work together from the family unit up to agencies,” Undialu said.

