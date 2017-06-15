Compensation paid to settle differences

THE conflict between the Jika Mugmana tribe and settlers at Tee School in Hagen city, Western Highlands has been laid to rest with a compensation payment.

The settlers at Tee School, made up mostly of Engan, paid K30,000, 26 pigs and a cow as a compensation payment for the death of a man from Mugmana tribe working as a security guard near Tee School.

The killing ignited a big ethnic clash in the city between the settlers and Jika tribesmen on July 2, 2008. That resulted in properties costing a substantial amount of money being destroyed and some deaths.

