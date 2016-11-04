Competition is good: Singh

COMPETITION is good and should be encouraged in the country, says Digitec PNG Limited chief executive officer Nirmal Singh.

Singh was at Digitec’s roadshow in Lae to inform clients in Morobe about some of the services and products it offers.

Singh said competition was important because it offered customers a variety of products and services to choose from at competitive prices.

“Competition is good. It is healthy for the consumer and the economic growth of the country,” he said. “The more companies we have here doing business, the better the prices and products become for everyone.

“There is definitely room for expansion in the IT industry in PNG in the years to come.”

He said they had held a roadshow in Port Moresby.

“The roadshow is basically to showcase the products and services we provide and how we can call help businesses in Lae with their IT needs,” he said.

Singh said services they provided included end-to-end solutions, enterprise storage, surveillance systems, firewall (antivirus), network equipment, internet service provider, data centre, IT peripherals, network support, internet security, cloud computing, backup solution, maintenance, visualisation and facility management.

“We have offices in Port Moresby, Lae and will open one soon in Kimbe,” Singh said.

“We plan to expand to Mt Hagen and Kokopo soon.”

Digitec is a one-stop shop for any brand you need but our core products are Dell, IBM, Lenovo, Apple, Toshiba and HP.”

