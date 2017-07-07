Competition manager lauds attendance

National Soccer League competition manager Simon Koima has applauded the crowd attendance for the mid-week triple header on Wednesday at the Bisini soccer grounds.

Despite the fact that the matches were on a working day in the middle of the week, hundreds turned out to watch the games, especially premiership favourites and reigning champions Lae City Dwellers take on Madang.

“I think the crowd attendance was great. It shows that people in the nation’s capital were hungry to see the big teams like Lae City Dwellers and Madang play so they turned out in numbers,” Koima said.

“From the turnout we believe that this weekend’s second triple header in Port Moresby will draw larger numbers and we can’t wait to see that.”

Koima said the NSL board chaired by Benny Popoitai and chief executive officer Seamus Marten were impressed by the standard of the semi-professional competition as it nears the finals period.

Apart from the turn out in the nation’s capital, Koima commended the crowd numbers in Lae and Madang in previous games.

Koima confirmed that after this weekend’s triple header in Port Moresby, two wash-out matches would be played in Lae at the Papua New Guinea Football Academy next Wednesday.

“Lae City Dwellers and PS United are yet to play in a wash-out match so they will go head-to-head on Wednesday then on Saturday next week for round 10,” he said.

“The other wash-out match will see Yamaros play Buang to make up for round one where Buang got the forfeit.

“Both sides have agreed to a rematch so we will have that game on Wednesday too.

“The NSL management are expecting good crowd attendance in these matches.”

