Complaint must be registered for a probe

By GYNNIE KERO

A COMPLAINT has to be registered with police for an investigation into the death of two inmates who escaped from Boram jail in East Sepik this month.

East Sepik provincial police commander Peter Philip said lodging of complaints formally was part of the procedure for police investigations into matters.

He said this yesterday following calls by inmates at the Boram facility for police to look into the deaths of the inmates.

Twenty-nine men broke out of the Boram facility in the early hours of Jan 1.

Philip said nine were recaptured, out of which two were injured and two others died.

He added that the two injured inmates would be key witnesses in the death of the other two.

But he said a complaint has to be registered with police as was the formal procedure.

“There’s a lot of publicity about discipline problems in the three disciplined forces so we will conduct investigations.

“We (police) are still waiting for documentation from the prisoners.

“The two injured are key witnesses who are still under treatment at the hospital.

“We will also collect a statement from Boram jail commander.

“At this point in time, there’s no formal complaint laid at the police station.

“Prisoners or families of the deceased can lay complaints.

“Other administrative issues the prisoners raised against the Correctional Service are for the Correctional Service commander at Boram to address.

“We police cannot interfere with administrative matters,” Philip said.

