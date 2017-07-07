Complaint to remove Turi is unjustified

THE complaint by some disgruntled candidates in NCDC to get Police Commissioner to remove Benjamin Turi is totally unjustified.

They should address the root cause of this disturbances done by their supporters than to dwell on the symptom.

The national Capital District police boss is doing a good job right now.

The effects of his good management to combat and weed out corruption is felt across the nation.

Turi, the NCDC police boss is one of the hard working police officer who always get to the root cause of the problem to address it.

His action in recent days to stop supporters camping and overcrowding at counting venue is to prevent further trouble that would come from candidate’s supporters.

Voting is over, just stay home and update yourself of elections results.

Pascal Murake in Yongomugl

Simbu Province

