Completion date set for K80mil road project

By Alphonse Porau

The construction of the new road from Tokarara to Hanuabada in the National Capital District is expected to be completed by Dec this year.

MC Infrastructure managing director Graham Moody said the project began early last year and was due to be completed in September but was given an extension because of land issues involving people living in June Valley section.

“Most of the work has been done, probably more than half way and the completion date is Dec 22 so they should be finished by Christmas.

Moody said one section of the road to June valley where much of the work has been done will be opened while they work on the rest of the road.

Meanwhile, Moody said apart from the K80 million invested on the road project, NCDC also had plans for a look-out on the hilltop after the road was completed.

