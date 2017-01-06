Compound fire damages gensets

By OGIA MIAMEL

FIRE authorities are investigating the cause of a fire which damaged four generator sets at the KK Kingston premises in Waigani, Port Moresby, yesterday.

Waigani fire station commander Arifeae Farapo told The National that the fire started at around 6pm among the pallets near the generators sets.

A security guard raised the alarm.

“What we received from the ESS security guards was that the fire started from a pallet. That’s where the first security saw the fire,” he said.

“We prevented the fire from spreading to the new genset.”

He said they sprayed foam to prevent an explosion because of the fuel. It took them about 20 minutes to contain the fire.

Nambawan Trophy security manager Vidal Escabarte said they advised customers at Kwik mart and the nearby restaurant to move out and for the shops to close.

Like this: Like Loading...