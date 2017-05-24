Computers donated to help schools access internet

STUDENTS can learn more if they do researches on the internet, according to DataCo Ltd general manager commercial Une O’Ome.

O’Ome was at the Ponowi Primary School in Ialibu, Southern Highlands, on Monday to deliver two sets of computers – one to Ponowi and other to the Kumbeme Primary School in the Ialibu-Pangia electorate.

O’Ome said learning how to use a computer and internet was becoming important to education because students could conduct more research.

“There are many things students can achieve through the internet by doing more research and asking questions,” he said.

O’Ome said instead of doing researches in a library, students could easily do that on the internet.

He said DataCo Ltd had helped the two schools with a computer set each to help them achieve quality education.

“This means students need to learn well by doing a lot of research to gain knowledge through the internet and books,” O’Ome said.

Head teacher Siro Yoko said computers were useful in developing education for the students.

He said the computers would help staff members prepare lessons and carrying out administration duties.

He thanked DataCo for donating the computers.

Like this: Like Loading...