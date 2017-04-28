Concern for city’s youth

By JUNIOR UKAHA

Independent candidate for the Lae open seat Yaxs Tugula says the large number of unemployed youths in Lae can pose serious consequences on the city’s development if not addressed promptly.

Tugula, who was escorted by a large group of youths and singsing groups to file his nomination at the Lae district office, said as a youth growing up in Lae city, he had observed that youths formed a key

population of the city and if they were not provided adequate opportunities, they could create a lot of problems.

After filing his nomination, he said: “I am a youth’s man.

“I stand for the youths, the women and the marginalised.

“I intend to create opportunities for our youths through a five-step model service delivery mechanism.

“If youths are given opportunities to earn a meaningful living, it will

reduce the rate of crime, prost-

itution, marijuana consumption and other social problems we face in the city.

“This will in turn propel development.”

Tugula said he would also see that the traditional landowners of Lae city, the Ahi people, were given greater recognition as custodians of the land.

“I cannot over-emphasise the importance of this subject,” he said.

“For so long our brothers and sisters from Ahi have been overlooked on their own land in terms of benefits and other assistances and I intend to see to it that they get what is rightfully theirs and any talks about development and expansion of the city must involve them.”

Tugula said he would elaborate on his policies during his campaign.

