Concern over effects on El Nino in Western

THE front page report on the El Nino effects is not a mere natural phenomenon but a global warming effect that is set to hit the unsuspecting and prepared.

For Western, I am concerned about the funding for the disaster programme that is earmarked

for relief supplies of food and water.

Past experiences with the provincial disaster office in Western is of great concern because there will be conflict of interest with public funds by certain individuals for the three districts of South, Middle and North Fly.

I call upon the Ombudsman office to audit the past disaster monies that were used to purchase flour and rice containing weevils and given without much concerns, and to scrutinise the disaster provincial office here in Kiunga to make sure that the people are taken care of and that funding provided by the National Government is put to tangible use.

Lastly, I call on them to review the office and it’s function to which extent replace the officer’s with qualified and mature candidate’s from the national level to install professionalism and service delivery that is lacking.

Western Patriot

Kiunga

Like this: Like Loading...