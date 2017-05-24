Concern over exploration sites

AS appeared several times in the media, Muruk 1 is one of the success stories of exploration activities and another milestone for Oil Search and ExxonMobil in PNG.

The project is located in Levani Valley Area, North Koroba LLG, and Hela.

We are aware that millions of kina are spent on exploration activities without knowing the gains but positive results means no wastage of time, effort and funding.

As the project developers are satisfied with their findings, so are the affected landowners.

The project may support PNG LNG Train with pre-drill estimates potential of 1-3 tcf (trillion cubic feet).

This prospect, similar to that of Hides, is encouraging as this is the result of Muruk – 1/ST2 side-track north easterly direction from the Muruk 1 wellbore and Muruk – 1/ST3 appraisal well drillings.

As these activities are normal practices in executions of oil and gas drilling activities, it has also happened to the Hides and Juha fields.

As Levani valley sits idle in the higher altitude area, its people were ignored in terms of benefits and services by these two LNG suppliers, hence, sensing the effect on our land and environment.

Muruk 1 is currently following the same trend on latest developments.

Ben Herowa

Concerned Citizen

(Levani Valley)

