Concern over police brutality

THE Bomana Police Training College needs to be questioned about its police training. Police brutality is on the rise.

All we see at Bomana is policemen and women trained to handle guns to attack and kill other people.

Police officers cannot handle unlicensed drivers and unregistered vehicle owners in a very respectful manner.

Instead of taking the driver and the vehicle to the police station, they go ahead and kick and punch the driver, thinking that this is the best way to handle the problem.

George Leo

