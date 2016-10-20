Concern over proper cell toilets

WOMEN detained at the Jomba police station in Madang have no toilet and are forced to share the one used by officers.

Madang police station commander Senior Inspector Jacob Bando said it posed a risk to the female detainees.

Bando said only the male detainees were provided a toilet inside the station.

He was forced to explain the situation following an allegation last week that a female detainee was sexually abused inside the police station on Monday night when she was taken out of the cell to use the toilet inside the police station.

Bando said the attempted rape allegation was made up by a male detainee so that he could be released from the cells with the woman.

It is understood that the woman had been accused of stealing and was detained at the station for seven days.

The theft allegation came from a LLG president in Madang who accused her of stealing K5000 from him. He never returned to assist police in lay charges against her.

The woman had alleged that she was sexually abused by an officer on duty that night who promised to release her in the morning. She was taken to the hospital for a medical examination and released after that.

Last year, a police officer was jailed for 10 years for raping a female detainee at the station.

