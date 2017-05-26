Concern raised over PMV shortcuts

A COUNCILLOR in Lae is concerned that PMV drivers in the city do not complete the route to Angau Hospital but take short cuts through the old airport to the main market.

Lae urban LLG Ward 2 councillor Carol Yawing raised this concern after receiving reports that many sick people have had to walk from Snack Bar or from the old airport to Angau Memorial General Hospital.

Yawing said many people going to the hospital including elderly and pregnant mothers have complained that bus drivers refused to complete the route from Top Town to the market via the hospital and Snack Bar way. Instead they take the shortcut from old airport which is not an authorised bus route.

She called on provincial land transport board and traffic registry to look into the matter.

“Even the bus drivers are ignorant and want to make fast money by the taking unauthorised route. They drop sick passengers along the way when some are weak and cannot walk.”

Yawing also said the transport board must consider creating a new bus route for people and workers travelling from Top Town to the main wharf.

“So far the people going to main wharf have no buses going that way and they have been having difficulty going to work or to their residence on that part of the city,” said Yawing. Meanwhile, she thanked Lae Metropolitan Police command under Chief Superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jnr and traffic registry in taking vehicles that were not road worthy off the road.

