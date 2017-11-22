Concern raised over poor road conditions in Mt Hagen

A BUS operator in Mt Hagen is concerned about the deteriorating road conditions in the city.

John Kerex from the Yamka tribe near Kagamuga said the section of the Highlands Highway from Kagamuga Airport to the city centre was a concern to bus operators.

As a local, he said he was ashamed when people from other provinces visiting Mt Hagen made negative remarks about the road conditions.

Kerex said because of the poor state of the road, it took 30 minutes to travel from Kagamuga to the city – which was usually 20 minutes. Some motorists were taking the back road from the city to Kelua then to Kagamuga.

