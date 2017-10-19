Concern raised on tuberculosis

IT is serious when you have people in authority like Dr Mathias Sapuri sounding the alarm about tuberculosis.

He is highlighting issues that everyone in authority should take note of.

Common problems that all health facilities in the country are facing include: Patients waiting in long queues daily; inadequate staff; staff overworked and in danger of ‘burn out’ and risk of being infected; review of logistics of treatment support programmes; and lack of awareness.

Funding agencies such as Global Fund and World Bank, which will be funding programmes in 2018, should take note of the issues raised by the good doctor, Dr Sapuri.

A. Moi

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...