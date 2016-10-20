Concern over rise in new churches

By DELLYANNE ILAI

THE number of churches and religious groups in the country continues to increase, says Evangelical Lutheran Church head bishop Right Reverend Jack Urame.

He was commenting on a recent newspaper article which reported the registration of another new church, which claims to be a breakaway group from the Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea.

It is called the New Guinea Independent Ministry.

“This is not a surprise but is one of the many movements borne out of the mainline churches all over the country,” he said.

“The birth of the new church is adding onto more than 200 religious groups we already have in the country.

“This is amazing in such a small country with less than 8 million people.

“As head of the second biggest Christian church in Papua New Guinea, I want to inform the members of the Evangelical Lutheran Church that the church is strong and still maintains its numbers despite breakaway groups.”

Urame told The National that new movements and breakaway groups were not new and would continue.

“Religious affiliation should not be a matter of compulsion but of freewill,” he said.

“Everyone has the right to express what he or she believes in and also to join religious groups according to choice.

“The constitution of our country is not against religious freedom but acknowledges the freedom of expression of faith, doctrine and worship.

“I want to remind Christians, particularly the Lutherans, to remain strong in their faith and not to be deceived by those who claim to know the truth or the way to Heaven because only Jesus is the Truth and the Way to Heaven.”

He said Papua New Guinea had too many religious movements and fragmentations which confused people, particularly those who were illiterate and could not understand the Holy Scripture themselves.

“They follow what others tell them,” he added.

“Most of the fragmentations happen because people are dissatisfied with the church or their personal expectations are not met,” Urame said.

“Many who call themselves Christians are still searching for the truth, their religious identity, the meaning of life and the means of salvation.”

