Concern over rise in violence

SORCERY-related violence, a practice mainly in the Highlands, has already found root in coastal areas, Morobe police commander Augustine Wampe says.

Wampe said this following reports of three sorcery-related killings recently in the province.

“Such killings are usually practiced in remote villages in the Highlands, however it has spread into coastal communities,” he said.

Wampe said people were blaming natural deaths on sorcery, therefore many had been attacked and killed without proper trial.

According to police reports, two men were kidnapped and tortured to death in a remote village in Kabwum last month while another man was killed at Wantoat in Markham a fortnight ago.

Police have captured 11 suspects in relation to the killing at Kabwum while the suspects for the killing at Markham are still at large.

Wampe appealed to the suspects to surrender before police were dispatched to apprehend them.

