Concerns over construction of police station

LAE mayor Koim Trilu Leahy has called on the Morobe administration to expedite the funding to construct the burnt down West Taraka police station.

He made this call yesterday following a murder and carjacking incident on Monday night at different locations of the suburb.

The station, which serves about 20,000 people of the suburb, was torched last year by some men following a drunken brawl. Leahy, a long-time resident of the suburb, said the delay in constructing the police station has resulted in an increase in law and order problems.

“Last (Monday) night we had two incidents at the suburb – a killing and carjacking where the driver’s hand was chopped off by criminals,” Leahy said.

“With the recent mass escape in Buimo some of the hardcore criminals that have escaped are hiding in West Taraka which is just next door to the prison.

“The current police unit deployed to the area under Sergeant Jack Sakaling cannot do much because they have no proper place to operate from.”

Leahy said he submitted a proposal to the administration to have the station fixed three months ago but did not receive any response.

