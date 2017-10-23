Concerns following Gr10 student’s death

By ELIZABETH VUVU

A GRADE 10 student died on Friday following an after-exam party in East New Britain, an provincial official says.

Chairman of the education board and administrator Wilson Matava said it was tragic to lose a young life and urged parents to supervise their children and know their whereabouts during and after the national examinations.

Kambubu Secondary School principal Alex Sando said the school hired three trucks to drop off grade 10 students home after the end of their national exams.

But the student (named) and others elected to stay back in the school premises.

They gave some of the belongings to nearby villagers in exchange for homebrew for their party.

Matava called on people living near schools to help in sending students straight to their homes after exams.

He further called on school administrations and board of governors to remind students of the dangers of consuming alcohol and its negative effects on their lives.

Matava said these activities could affect the students’ certification and eligibility for selection into tertiary institutions.

He said students must take more care and be responsible for their well-being.

Police had earlier warned students about the danger of having parties after their annual examinations.

