Concerns over freed suspects

CRIME suspects released on bail are involved in criminal activities, Lae Met Supt Anthony Wagambie Jnr says.

Lae police arrested two suspects in a space of one month for alleged armed robberies while out on bail for other alleged offences.

“It is becoming a trend as this is not the first time that police have apprehended armed robbery suspects who are out on bail. They were involved in two major robberies in Lae after being released on bail,” he said

Wagambie told The National that the first suspect was allegedly involved in the Fone Haus robbery last month. He was after he released on bail by the National Court.

He said the second suspect allegedly took part in the Rab Trad robbery on Saturday while out on bail

Both men were facing armed robbery charges.

“Police will be consulting the Public Prosecutor in Lae so that bail guarantors can be dealt with if a defendant on bail breaches his or her bail conditions”.

