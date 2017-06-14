Concerns over spacing

ABOUT 15,000 Grade 12 students out of 25,000 who will complete their secondary education this year will make it into tertiary institutions, according to Professor David Kavanamur.

Speaking at his final engagement as outgoing Secretary for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology at an event in Port Moresby on Friday, Kavanamur said the increased number of secondary school graduates was the most critical challenge the department was faced with.

Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology is working towards increasing the number of spaces for tertiary students to 33,000 by 2030 as per the Government’s Vision 2050.

“The higher education sector is a challenging sector and as you now from the Vision 2050, we are supposed to become a middle upper income country by 2030,” Kavanamur said.

“Out of the college-age population, we are only enrolling about 3 per cent of that college-age population. We need to be enrolling at least 133,000 students, the gross enrolment rate per year.

“Currently, we are only enrolling 33,000 so the challenge is to enrol another 100,000. The number of Grade 10 students has jumped from 48,000 to about 62,000, who are going to sit for the Grade 10 examination this year.”

He said of the 25,000 Grade 12 students who will fill the school leaver form, only 15,000 would be enrolled.

“So you will still have a balance there who will be fending for themselves.”

