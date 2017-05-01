Concerns over rise in dangerous driving deaths

DANGEROUSLY driving causing death is becoming too common in the country, a magistrate says.

Senior magistrate Cosmas Bidar said this on Thursday when dealing with a case involving a man from Kwikila, Central, charged with dangerous driving causing death.

In court was Stanley Makamba who on Jan 5, 2016, allegedly drove a vehicle along a street at Gerehu stage six in the National Capital District and caused a fatal accident, the court was told.

Makamba was recently apprehendedand and locked up at Waigani police station after he was formally charged.

Bidar told the court that the charge of dangerous driving causing the death of other innocent lives was very common and drivers needed to take extra precautions when driving along public roads or streets.

He said drivers must be mindful of safety when driving around.

“They must know that the safety of others as well as their own is very important when driving because accidents can happen without notice either through a fault in the motor vehicle or through their own careless driving,” Bidar said.

Meanwhile, he said Makamba’s case was new and police would need to investigate the matter, which would take some time before a hand-up brief was ready for it to proceed in court.

“The court will only assess the evidence provided to see if a prima facie case is established to have you committed to stand trial in the National Court,” Bidar told the accused.

He granted Makamba a K1000 bail and adjourned the matter to May 30.

Like this: Like Loading...