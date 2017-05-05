Condoms for high-risk areas

By Rebecca Kuku

THE National AIDS Council will distribute 400,000 condoms during the general election to the 10 “high-risk” provinces, council director Valentine Tangoh says.

Tangoh said the condoms were important during the election period because of the likely increase in sexual activities triggered by the amount of money in circulation.

He said Madang, Morobe and the National Capital District would receive the first supply of condoms.

The other provinces will have to await the sorting out of administrative matters.

Tangoh said the council wanted to distribute the condoms as soon as possible.

He said data showed that in 2007 and 2012 (general elections), there was an increase in HIV/AIDS in the country. “We are yet to distribute the condoms around the country,” Tangoh said.

“Most of the condoms are still at the Murray Barracks.

“We do not have the funds yet (to have the boxes released).”

Tangoh said the condoms were received from the Population Service International on a credit basis. The distribution costs will be met by companies.

“People must also take ownership of their health and protect themselves during the elections period from contracting Aids,” he said.

“Remain faithful or practise safe sex and always buy a condom if there is none available.”

