Condoms top Aids Council plan

THE new National Aids Council board members endorsed by the National Executive Council have been sworn in.

Council chairman John Ipidari said a special meeting called after the swearing-in was to discuss matters affecting the council’s operation because it was awaiting the appointment of the board members.

Another meeting will be called soon to appoint a new director.

Matters discussed included the clearance needed to access its BSP bank account, the procurement of 800 cartons of condoms stored at the Murray Barracks warehouse, and the purchase of condoms from the Population Service International.

The appointment of a new director has been further delayed and the position is to be re-advertised. Applicants will be shortlisted and submitted to the council.

In the absence of a director, three board members including the chairman will be the signatories to the bank account.

Ipidari said the distribution of condoms would start immediately after the signatures were cleared.

“When the signatures are cleared, the procurement and distribution of condoms will commence immediately,” he said.

When a director is appointed, the council recruitment process of new staff as per the

re-structure will start.

