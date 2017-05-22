Confident Kambori will ESP win seat

THE God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob (Israel) will surely anoint and bless Valentine Kambori as the new Joshua to lead the people of East Sepik to cross the Jordan river into the land of Milk and Honey from 2017-22.

All prayer warriors from their fasting beds and relentless praying to acknowledge God Jehovah, Yaweh’s calling to anoint only one Joshua which is Kambori to go into the East Sepik Regional Seat and win with a landslide margin – so be it!

If Prophet Samuel can anoint Saul to be Israel’s first king then the Holy Spirit has likewise anointed Valentine Kambori to take the reins of current Governor Sir Michael Somare after he retires to lead East Sepik to prosperity.

The Holy Spirit has a conviction that Kambori is chosen above all leaders for his wisdom and charisma

John Kriosaki LLB3

Wewak Town

Like this: Like Loading...