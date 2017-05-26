Confident O’Neill will return as PM

I SEE that Sir Mekere Morauta is taking things just too personal by taking out paid advertisements on the daily newspapers and criticising the current government’s MPs especially the Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

Why not you wait and unseat the current government lead by People’s National Congress if you get elected?

Publishing your critics through the media is childish and your credibility as a statesman built over the years is in question.

Despite lots of critics on social media about the current government, Peter O’Neill will return as prime minister after the election simply because we have seen real development taking place right across the nation in his time than any other prime ministers before.

Gende Kiman

Lae

