So confused over tertiary institution

I AM a parent of a student attending AOG Institute of Higher Education.

I paid a massive K16,000 school fees for the 2017 academic year.

At the time of registration, I discovered that their fees were the highest compared to other established schools including University of Papua New Guinea, PNG University of Technology, Divine Word University, Pacific Adventist University and IBS and others, who have better facilities.

AOG JIHE does not have a library, no IT department, no lecture halls, etc.

Besides all these, there is a deeper ownership issue of the institution which is affecting the learning of my daughter and others who have paid so much.

All along I have been thinking AOG PNG owns AOG JIHE. I know you also have been thinking the same with me. However IPA records shows otherwise.

IPA records show two different institutions incorporated under the Business Names Act as follows (both active/registered as at 20/13/17) with both entities using the same physical and postal addresses:

1: Jubilee Institute of Higher Education (6-185995), registered in 29th June 2015, owned by Assemblies of God PNG Inc (5-72)

2. AOG Jubilee Institute of Higher Education College (6-206521), registered in 27th September 2016 and owned by individuals namely one David Anere, one Elias Nara and one Anthony Donigi.

You will notice that the trio above decided to change and alter the records by registering a new name.

They added names “AOG” and “College” the front and back respectively to Jubilee Institute of Higher Education.

The current management including the one Elias Nara, who is the registrar and director Thaddeus Kambanei, do not report to the AOG Church because they operate under a different name under the cover of the church.

Can the Minister and Secretary clarify as to which registered institution you are funding and giving programme accreditation to?

The one owned by individuals or the one owned by the Church?

At the end, I don’t want my daughter to be a victim of someone’s fraudulent alteration of documents.

Concerned Parent

Kimbe, WNB

