Confusion, frustration over graduation fee

PLEASE allow me to air my anger over the unsubstantiated K600 graduation fee imposed recently by the UPNG administration led by Vice-Chancellor Albert Mellam.

The Mellam administration did not clarify the parents, guardians, sponsors, etc. of the students about the K600 graduation fee.

Mellam claimed that all universities around the country and even in the world charge graduation fee and UPNG is no exception.

However, the PNG Unitech Chancellor have denied fees being paid for graduation.

The administration must tell the truth to students and sponsors.

On the other hand, I went to UPNG to transfer the K600 graduation fee from my over payment and the accounts officer told me that over payments will not be used for the graduation fee.

I was advised to pay K600 cash and present the receipt.

Is my over payment in different account and the K600 graduation will be paid in different account or will be paid in the same account where my over payments are sitting?

Frustrated Student.

Waigani

