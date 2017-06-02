Confusion over sale of gem stones

I WOULD like to know if the Government had permitted the marketing of gem stones in the country.

The dealers I’ve come across recently used false scales which cheat us before the face of the global community and no-one is talking about it for ages!

They must use carat as the unit of measurement to trade with our precious rocks which is the global measuring unit instead of kilograms which is for veggies and other cultivated commodities and other minerals.

Let us make it a priority that no cheeky trader would boast of transforming himself into an overnight multimillionaire by some stupid fools.

Foreigners have fooled our fathers in the colonial days.

Please can our heartfelt leaders defend the rights of our invaluable commodities that have been growing the foreign investors for ages?

It’s time you talk and not to run after money!

Baiune

Morobe Province

