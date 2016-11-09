Confusion over sidelined officials causing frustration

ON my way to the Lands Department at Eda Tano Haus recently for a routine weekly follow-up on my five years outstanding case regarding a deceased estate, I came across same rumours that both the Register of Titles (ROT) and the Acting Secretary for Lands (ASFL) had been sidelined.

When I enquired further, I was told that my case had been put in limbo for want of action by the ROT over the last three months as he had been abruptly sidelined.

When I asked to see the ASFL I was told that he too had been sidelined. I couldn’t believe my ears and wondered why their sudden suspensions and so soon after only three months into their appointments since August this year to help implement the much needed and necessary reforms at Lands Department ?

Such abrupt changes are creating mixed feelings among the public – heightened hopes for a quicker settlement and end to our long drawn-out cases or just adding more time, frustrations and distress to the already very frustrated and distressed.

But if the rumoured suspensions were a result of continuing impediments and insubordinations to reforms, then the Minister for Lands and Physical Planning deserves a big pat on the back.

It gives us, the public, renewed hopes for efficient service for which we are pinning on the incoming ROT and Secretary to do us justice.

The remnants of the corruption and old boy network must be put on the back foot and be shown that their days are numbered.

Frustrated

NCD