Congratulations Bishop Allan Rirme Migi

ON behalf of the people of Kandrian Gloucester Open, I take pride in congratulating the Bishop of New Guinea Islands, Allan Rirme Migi, on his election to the highest position as the seventh Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Papua New Guinea.

He comes from Menpa village in the Gasmata local level government area in Kandrian.

I am proud of his achievements after 17 years as the 11th bishop of the New Guinea Islands.

I am most happy that he is the first Archbishop of ACPNG to come from the New Guinea Islands region.

His being from Kandrian is the icing on the cake.

I congratulate his family, the people of Menpa and Gasmata, and the Anglican community in Kandrian.

I wish him well in his new responsibilities in the church.

I look forward to working with the new archbishop in serving the people of Kandrian-Gloucester through church-planned programmes and activities.

Joseph Lelang, MP

Shadow Minister for Petroleum

and Energy and Mining

