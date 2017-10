CONGRATULATIONS to Gigmai Getru, Joe Kunda Naur and Michael Temai on being shortlisted for the Chimbu provincial administrator position.

The blessings of Chimbu people have been rested on you three through their provincial executive council members.

The onus is now on National Government to select the one who can really deliver services to the rural people of Chimbu.

Kamkinde Nem

Motukea Island

