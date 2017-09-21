Congratulations Joshua and Olo

CONGRATULATIONS to Joe Joshua and Stanley Olo for your selection into the PNG PM’s 13.

Make us here in Naiko land proud of you and if given an opportunity to play give your best.

Both of you are quality players provided you both play at your favourite position of fullback and dummy respectively.

Further I would like to also congratulate your other brother from Hela Wigmen team who resides in Mendi, namely William Mone, for his selection.

We the Muruks fans out here in Mendi will support you both.

Hangu H Minape

Murumbu Land

